GALLERY: Opeth, live in Manchester

On Wednesday the mighty Opeth made their way to Manchester Academy for the next stop on their headline tour, we were there to capture the action.

If you’ve never seen Opeth before, it’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen. The sheer diversity in their sound is what makes their shows a true spectacle – flitting between prog to full-on metal in the blink of an eye.

We recently caught up with frontman Mikael Akerfeldt on the London leg of the tour to find out just how he condenses eleven albums into one cohesive setlist.

And he’s done a pretty good job, this is what the Manchester crowd bore witness to:

Eternal Rains Will Come Cusp of Eternity Bleak The Moor Advent Elysian Woes Windowpane The Devil’s Orchard April Ethereal The Lotus Eater The Grand Conjuration Deliverance

