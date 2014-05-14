Soil plot return to UK

Soil have confirmed a return to the UK in October and November – and they're bringing American Head Charge and (hed)p.e. with them.
Tickets have sold so quickly for the trio’s European dates that they’ve extended the run with the 12 British appearances. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Soil are continuing to promote their sixth album Whole, which was released last year, marking the return of original frontman Ryan McCombs.
Support at all shows comes from 8 Foot Sativa.
Tour dates
Oct 19: Southampton 1865
Oct 21: London Electric Ballroom
Oct 22: York Fibbers
Oct 23: Glasgow Garage
Oct 24: Sheffield Corporation
Oct 25: Manchester Club Academy
Oct 26: Chester Live Rooms
Oct 28: Weymouth Pavillion
Oct 29: Bristol Bierkeller
Oct 30: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Oct 31: Reading Sub 89
Nov 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms