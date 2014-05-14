Soil plot return to UK

Soil have confirmed a return to the UK in October and November – and they're bringing American Head Charge and (hed)p.e. with them.

Tickets have sold so quickly for the trio’s European dates that they’ve extended the run with the 12 British appearances. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Soil are continuing to promote their sixth album Whole, which was released last year, marking the return of original frontman Ryan McCombs.

Support at all shows comes from 8 Foot Sativa.

Oct 19: Southampton 1865

Oct 21: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 22: York Fibbers

Oct 23: Glasgow Garage

Oct 24: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 25: Manchester Club Academy

Oct 26: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 28: Weymouth Pavillion

Oct 29: Bristol Bierkeller

Oct 30: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Oct 31: Reading Sub 89

Nov 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms