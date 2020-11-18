Soho Rezanejad streams haunting new single Sleepless Solitude

Iranian art rocker Soho Rezanejad has streamed her haunting new single Sleepless Solitude. The song is taken from her upcoming album Perform And Surrender, which will be released through her own Silicone Records label on December 4. You can listen to the song in full below.

"I wrote this song after spending an entire evening trying to find an acapella version of Mariah Carey's My All," Rezanejad explains. It's the closing title of the album."

The New York-born artist, composer, and playwright's new album results from a series of performances presented between 2018 and 2019 in Copenhagen, Vienna, Helsingør, Munich, Montreal, Toronto, St. Petersburg, Tromsø and Nantes. The series of presentations later adapted to a full-length album backed by poetry recitations.

“On the day of performance, I wrote small scores, bits of stage direction, or half-lit phantoms to activate the set," she adds. "The performances became special to each space, each contributing a fragment to the record’s whole.

"I lost someone very dear to me at the time. All things, especially in the practice of surrendering, resembled a testimony of life and death. The language of nature, especially in its falls and springs, played a substantial role in the album's title and direction."

Pre-order Perform And Surrender.

(Image credit: Silicone Records)

Soho Rezajenad: Perform And Surrender

1. Perform

2. Surrender

3. Stages I

4. Absence

5. Half the Shore

6. Hera

7. Stages II

8. Sleepless Solitude