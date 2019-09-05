Soft Machine announce autumn UK tour

Soft Machine have announced a UK tour which will take place later this year.

John Etheridge, Theo Travis, Roy Babbington and John Marshall will hit the road throughout October and November, kicking off at The Crescent in York on October 10 and wrapping up with a set at Komedia in Brighton on November 21.

The band will follow the UK shows with two dates in Tilburg and Zoetermeer in the Netherlands.

The band say they’ll play material from the albums Third, Fourth, Six, Seven, Bundles and Softs as well as tracks from Hidden Details.

Travis tells Prog: “After the globetrotting Hidden Details world tour – which we all survived, we are looking forward to touring the UK and trying some classic Soft Machine tunes that have not been played live for 45 years as well as working on new ideas preparing to going back into the recording studio in 2020.

“Despite our bass player and drummer having a joint age of 157, they remain one of the fiercest and imaginative rhythm sections in progressive rock showing no sign of letting up. It is phenomenal!”

Before Soft Machine embark on the run of shows, they’ll play at the Lowestoft Jazz Festival at the Seagull Theatre on September 13.

Soft Machine 2019 tour dates

Sep 13: Lowestoft Jazz Festival, UK

Oct 10: York The Crescent, UK

Oct 11: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel, UK

Oct 13: Ambleside Zefferellis, UK

Oct 16: Wolverhampton Bilston Robin 2, UK

Oct 17: Manchester Band On the Wall, UK

Oct 22: Wavendon Stables, UK

Oct 24: Nottingham The Bonnington Theatre, UK

Oct 26: London HRH Prog @ Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Oct 27: Sheffiled HRH Prog, UK

Oct 30: Cardiff Earl Haig Club, UK

Oct 31: Newcastle Under Lyme New Victoria, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow Mono, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 14: Cambridge Storey’s Field Centre, UK

Nov 21: Brighton Komedia, UJK

Nov 29: Tilburg Paradox, Netherlands

Nov 30: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands