Soen will revisit 3rd album Lykaia in September

Soen have announced plans to revisit their third album Lykaia.

It was originally released in February last year, with the new edition featuring live tracks from their 2017 European tour and updated cover art by Paul Tippett.

Drummer Martin Lopez explains: “The tour was great, and when you have the chance to play songs live night after night, they take on another perspective.

“On reflection, we all felt that Lykaia could greatly benefit from being remastered, that there were improvements which could be made that would improve the album and also seal the Lykaia era perfectly.”

Lykaia Revisited features live cuts Sectarian from the RCA Club in Lisbon, Lucidity from the Largo Venue in Rome, while the digital edition features Jinn which was also recorded at the Lisbon show.

Lopez adds: “All the songs sounded as they were meant to, but these three felt like the centerpieces of the show, there was something special about them.

“One very important thing to note, we have done nothing to these live tracks. They are exactly as they were performed – if you were there, you will hear exactly what was played, and if you weren’t, know that not one thing has been added.”

As for the decision to once again call upon the talents of Tippett, Lopez explains: “We just felt we could improve and realise another version of the art.

“The great thing about this version is that it has a very ‘iconic-logo’ feel, taking the main element of the first sleeve and giving it a more emblematic perspective and serving as a great visual way to close the Lykaia chapter of Soen.”

Lopez, vocalist Joel Ekelöf, bassist Stefan Stenberg, keyboardist and guitarist Lars Åhlund and guitarist Marcus Jidell have several live shows planned over the coming weeks, including a set at Wacken Open Air later this week.

Soen - Lykaia Revisited

1. Sectarian

2. Orison

3. Lucidity

4. Opal

5. Jinn

6. Sister

7. Stray

8. Paragon

9. Vitriol

10. God’s Acre

11. Sectarian Live (Live in Lisbon)

12. Jinn (Live in Lisbon)

13. Lucidity Live (Live in Rome)