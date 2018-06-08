Smashing Pumpkins launch new single Solara

The Smashing Pumkins have released a new single, Solara. It's the first recording by the band to feature original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years, although fellow founder D'arcy Wretzky is absent after her well-publicised falling out with lead Pumpkin Billy Corgan last year.

The track was recorded in Malibu, California at Shangri La Studios with producer Rick Rubin, with longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder also involved.

The band are booked to perform Solara on the Jimmy Fallon Show on June 11, and will hook up with The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on June 12 for a performance and interview.

Solara was first revealed as a song title back in February, when Corgan revealed that he and Iha had been working on eightr new tracks.

The band will head out on the Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 Tour from July, with a full list of dates available to view below.



Jul 12: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jul 14: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Jul 16: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Jul 17: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 21: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 22: Atlanta Infinite Energy Aerna, GA

Jul 24: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 25: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 27: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 04: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 05: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 07: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 11: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 13: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 16: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 17: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 19: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 20: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Aug 21: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Aug 24: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Aug 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 27: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 04: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 07: Boise Ford Idaho Center, ID