Slipknot to return with “let’s bludgeon everybody” music soon says Corey Taylor

Currently tearing up the US on their Knotfest Roadshow, Slipknot will return with new music “in the next month or so”, according to frontman Corey Taylor.

Speaking on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Taylor told the host that the band’s follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind is “pretty much done… probably about 80 per cent done.“

“We’re finishing up some music, [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing,” Taylor disclosed. “However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Asked if this would be a “well-in-advance single kind of vibe”, Taylor responded “more of a ‘Let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot’ kind of vibe.”

“This will be the release before we get to the single,” he added. “A little teaser to give people a taste. Kind of like what we did with All Out Life, but in the way that we didn’t put All Out Life on the album, this will actually be on the album, and it’s… I’m pretty stoked man, it’s going to remind people why they love Slipknot.”

In addition to working on what will be Slipknot’s seventh studio album, which Shawn Crahan has previously described as “God music”, Taylor also told Trunk that he already has a second solo album written and demoed, as the follow-up to CMFT.

“It’s about 14 songs… and it’s rad,” says Taylor. “It’s got that same rock ’n’ roll spirit, but there’s definitely a darker tone to it, and I think people are really going to dig it.”

You can hear the full interview with Taylor below.