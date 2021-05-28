Corey Taylor says he’s ‘thinking outside the box’ on the new Slipknot album

Slipknot are currently at work on “a bunch of really cool stuff” in a Los Angeles recording studio, and frontman Corey Taylor says that the band’s new material is pushing him to “start thinking outside my own box.”

In conversation with Andy Hall, a presenter on Lazer 103.3 in Slipknot’s Des Moines, Iowa hometown, Taylor sounded enthusiastic and excited when offering an update on the recording of the nontet’s follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind.



“We've got a bunch of really cool stuff, man,” he said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "It was something that we just kind of started kicking around, obviously, in quarantine. And Clown [percussionist Shawn Crahan] hit me up: he was, like, ‘Hey, we're gonna start working on some music. Are you down?’ I was, like, 'Absolutely. Start sending me some stuff, and we'll start figuring it out’.”

“So they started putting together some rad music, man, really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself,” Taylor continued. “And it was cool, 'cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people’s stories again. And that’s kind of where I’m going with this new Slipknot album - trying to tell other people’s stories and not just my own. And it’s feeling pretty rad, man. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”



Earlier this month, Shawn Crahan said that his band were creating “God music” in Los Angeles.



“I’m not gonna talk about how many songs [have been completed], because, honestly, I can't,” says Clown. “But I can just tell you that I’m really happy, and the guys are really happy. [Corey] Taylor is on some level of singing that I've never heard him, which makes me really emotional. Great music has been written, and because of that, my favourite singer on the planet has sang the songs.”



“So, we’re in L.A,” he revealed. “That's about all I can say. And we’re making God music, and we’re having a blast. And it’s just great to be around everybody, and everybody is in the best mood I’ve ever seen. It’s a lot of fun being around the band; it’s a lot of fun not being stressed or having anxiety, and just doing what we do, because we've done it for 20 years. And people are finally, like, ‘Just do what you wanna do.’ And that's unusual for us, because it's usually me going, ‘No. This is what we're gonna do, whether you like it or not.’ So now, it's just, like, ‘Do what you want.’ And, man, what a pleasant thing to receive after all these years. It’s a beautiful thing.”



“I’m having so much fun with the guys and just creating. We’re so chill and relaxed because we’ve learned so much.”



As yet, no release date has been suggested for what will be Slipknot album seven.

The band will return to Iowa in September to play a huge Knotfest show. The 18-legged hate machine will bring the noise to the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, Iowa on September 25.