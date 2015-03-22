Slipknot Thomson charged over knife fight

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson and his brother Andrew have both been charged with disorderly conduct following a knife fight earlier this month.

The pair were hurt when a fight started indoors at the guitarist’s home in Clive, Iowa in the early hours of March 11 before moving outside to the property’s front yard in a struggle that left the musician with a stab wound in his head.

Both men, who police said were intoxicated, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries before being released.

According to The Des Moines Register, a police investigation has determined that both brothers were responsible for the assault, resulting in the pair being charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.

The brothers were booked and released on a promise they will appear in court on March 30. Both parties declined to seek charges against each other.

Slipknot performed a 10-date UK and Ireland tour in January in support of .5: The Gray Chapter as part of their Prepare For Hell world tour.

The trek resulted in a new BBC Radio 1 documentary, Slipknot: Hellbound, with Rock Show host Daniel P Carter hooking up with the band at the final concert of their first UK tour in six years.

Slipknot will return to the UK to headline Download in June before launching a full North American summer run in July.