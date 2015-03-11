Slipknot Thomson stabbed in head

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson has been left with a stab wound in his head after a knife fight with his brother.

Thomson, 41, and 35-year-old sibling Andrew were taken to hospital in separate ambulances after the incident, which took place in the front garden of the musician’s house in Clive, Iowa.

He was named by Clive Police as Mickael Gordon Thomson. KCCI news told TeamRock that Thomson’s manager confirmed it is the Slipknot guitarist.

A police spokesman said both brothers were hurt when the fight started indoors then moved into the property’s front yard, but that neither suffered any life-threatening injuries. Both men were intoxicated.

Another police spokesman told TeamRock that no charges have been filed as yet, and developments would depend upon the cooperation of both parties going forward.

Slipknot are on a break from their worldwide Prepare For Hell tour, which is due to get underway again in Florida on April 25.