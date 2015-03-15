Slipknot is a brotherhood

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root reveals the band is so tight these days that they have turned their previous friendship into more of a brotherhood.

In a new BBC Radio 1 documentary, Slipknot: Hellbound, Rock Show host Daniel P Carter hooked up with the band at the final concert of their first UK tour in six years.

Carter investigates what makes Slipknot tick in 2015 as they tour behind 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter – their first album following the death of founding member Paul Gray and the departure of drummer Joey Jordison.

Root explains the band’s history has brought them closer together as a unit.

He says: “I don’t think any of us are really friends now, I think we’re really brothers now. We don’t see each other all the time, we don’t call each other up, we don’t go to each other’s birthday parties, but we’d probably kill for each other still. We definitely would kill for each other still.”

Gray’s absence – and presence – are felt at the same time by percussionist Shawn Crahan, who gets emotional during a backstage tour as he opens the late bassist’s wardrobe drawer.

“This is probably a pair of Paul’s boxers,” he says. “This is my brother, man. What can I tell you?”

The feature also sees frontman Corey Taylor discuss the band’s legacy and influence after two decades together.

He says: “It seems like we’ve influenced so many different bands. Those kids from 5 Seconds Of Summer were wearing Slipknot shirts and I’m like, ‘Really, what?!’ but then, ‘Hey, why not?’”

The Slipknot: Hellbound documentary is available to stream at bbc.co.uk

Currently on a break from their worldwide Prepare For Hell tour, Slipknot return to live action on April 25 in Fort Myers, Florida. They’ll return to the UK to headline Download in June before launching a full North American summer trek in July with support from Lamb Of God, Bullet For My Valentine and Motionless In White.

Last week, guitarist Mick Thomson was hospitalised after allegedly being stabbed in the head during a fight with his brother. He suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.