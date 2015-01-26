Slipknot announce North American summer tour

Slipknot have announced a coast-to-coast North American tour starting in Florida in July.

Lamb Of God, Bullet For My Valentine and Motionless In White will join as support on This Summer’s Last Stand tour.

Slipknot are currently on the UK leg of their Prepare For Hell run with King 810 and Korn, which itself heads back to the US in April.

For full details of the This Summer’s Last Stand tour, visit Slipknot’s website.

The band released latest album .5: The Gray Chapter last year.

Lamb Of God are the cover stars in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, available here.

**Dates **July 24: Cruzan Amphitheater, West Palm Beach, FL July 25: Florida Amp, Tampa, FL July 26: Aaron’s Amphitheater, Atlanta, GA July 28: DTE Energy, Detroit, MI July 29: Darien Lake PAC, Darien, NY July 31: SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY Aug 1: Nikon at Jones Beach, Wantagh, NY Aug 2: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT Aug 4: Xfinity Center, Boston, MA Aug 5: PNC Bank Arts, Holmdel, NJ Aug 6: First Naigara Pavlion, Pittsburgh, PA Aug 8: Molson Amp, Toronto, ON Aug 11: Jiffy Lube Live, Washington DC Aug 12: Farm Bureau Live, Virginia Beach, VA Aug 14: Klipsch Music Center, Indianapolis, IN Aug 15: First Midwest Bank Amp, Chicago, IL Aug 16: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO Aug 19: Red Rocks Amp, Denver, CO Aug 21: USANA Amp, Salt Lake City, UT Aug 23: White River Amp, Seattle, WA Aug 23: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA Aug 28: Venue TBD, Las Vegas, NV Aug 29: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ Aug 30: Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM Sept 1: Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX Sept 2: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

Slipknot play Download Festival this June. More info here.