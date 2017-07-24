Slipknot release new Day Of The Gusano trailer

Slipknot have released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary Day Of The Gusano.

The film will launch in cinemas for one night only on September 6 and was directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. It documents Slipknot’s first ever visit to Mexico City in 2015 and features exclusive interviews with band members talking about the importance of their fan base.

Clown says: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root adds: “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Day Of The Gusano will be screened in more than 1000 cinemas across the world – and tickets are now on sale direct from the documentary’s official website, with more locations being regularly added.

Slipknot’s annual Knotfest will once again team up with Ozzfest on November 4 & 5 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater And Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California.

Slipknot will not play at the festival, but Corey Taylor and Stone Sour will perform.

