Slipknot become early frontrunner for ‘weirdest collaboration of the year’ award as (sic) pops up in hallucinogenic Gucci advert

Slipknot are part of the soundtrack of a new Gucci advert promoting the fashion brand’s upcoming collection, Generation Gucci.

On Sunday (April 26), the Italian luxury clothing company put out a new promotional spot, which depicts multiple models waking up in a hotel, putting on Gucci products and walking outside under spotlights.

One hallucinogenic moment, where two of the models drive a car through the air while lit by the glow of the moon, features Slipknot’s song (sic), the first track proper from the nu metal nine-piece’s lauded 1999 self-titled debut album.

Although the song was never released as a single, it’s become one of the band’s most popular tracks. According to setlist wiki setlist.fm, it’s the third-most performed song in their repertoire, after fellow Slipknot cuts Spit It Out and Surfacing.

The song joins two more conventional choices, Un bacio è troppo poco by Italian singer/actress Mina and Hier encore by French/Armenian singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour, in soundtracking the trailer. Watch it below.

Formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, Slipknot are one of the biggest bands in metal, having sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and taken home the 2006 Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance.

They’re also no strangers to big brand tie-ins. In 2024, the band collaborated with horror video-game Dead By Daylight to make their masks skins for characters in the game.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, last December, percussionist and co-founder Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan launched his own playable realm in Minecraft called Vernearth. The musician called the project “the biggest art piece I’ve made in my entire life”.

The band have had more adversarial encounters with mainstream brands, as well. In 2005, they filed a copyright infringement suit against fast food giant Burger King over a promotional campaign for the chain’s chicken fries, which featured a masked four-piece metal band named ‘Coq Roq’. Burger King counter-sued, but both parties later dropped their suits.

Slipknot released their long-delayed studio project, Look Outside Your Window, on April 18 for Record Store Day. The album – which features members Corey Taylor (vocals), Jim Root (guitars), Sid Wilson (DJ) and Crahan – was recorded in 2008, during the sessions for the band’s fourth album All Hope Is Gone. Lacuna Coil singer and Root’s ex-partner Cristina Scabbia appears on two tracks.

Crahan explained Scabbia’s involvement with the project during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“The first thing I did was make her write a poem, a letter of intent in Italian,” he recalled. “I told her to make it about batteries that are dying that cannot be recharged. And she’s like, ‘OK.’ I have the piece of paper in Italian, and she did her best to read it to me, but I’ve never read it since then or memorised it. I just like to hear it the way it is. Jim and I were producing her, really making her get conviction. By the end, you could just feel it.”

The band have no live dates on their 2026 slate at time of publication but are currently writing their next studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s The End, So Far.