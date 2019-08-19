Slipknot celebrate further chart success as We Are Not Your Kind conquers the US

Last week, we reported that Slipknot’s new album We Are Not Your Kind had reached the no.1 spot in the UK – making it the band’s first record to top the charts since Iowa in 2001.

And the success hasn't stopped there, with the news that Slipknot have gone straight in at the no.1 position in the Billboard 200 – making it the third time they’ve reached the coveted position.

Billboard report that We Are Not Your Kind earned 118,000 equivalent album units – with 102,000 of that number in sales since it launched on August 9.

Slipknot previously topped the chart with 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter and 2008’s All Hope Is Gone. It’s also the first hard rock album to hit the top spot since Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete & Gold.

The former Metal Hammer cover stars are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.