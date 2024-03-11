Slipknot have posted a picture of a broken drumstick on social media – hinting that they are working with a new drummer.

The picture is of a snapped Promark-branded stick, and savvy fans have pointed out that former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande is an ambassador for Promark sticks.

Brazilian Casagrande abruptly quit Sepultura in February of this year as the band prepared to hit the road on their farewell tour. He was replaced by Greyson Nekrutman.

Slipknot's social media post is accompanied by the simple caption: "Rehearsal." They have not confirmed the identity of Weinberg's replacement.

Slipknot parted ways with Jay Weinberg late last year, saying it was a "creative decision".

In a statement, Slipknot said: "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past 10 years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

"But as ever, Slipknot is intend on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg later said he was "heartbroken and blindsided" by the decision.

Earlier this month, Weinberg was revealed as the new drummer for Suicidal Tendencies. He said: "When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies, a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore."

Slipknot kick off their 25th anniversary tour, with their new drummer on board, in Las Vegas in 27 April.