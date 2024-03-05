Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has announced that he's joined crossover thrash legends Suicidal Tendencies. And he sounds pretty happy about it.

“When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies, a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore," says Weinberg.

"Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history," he continues. "It’s an absolute honour and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!"

Weinberg, who joined Slipknot in 2014 following the departure of Joey Jordison, who was unexpectedly let go in November in what the band described as a "creative decision".

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years," said Slipknot at the time. "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honoured Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

"But as ever, Slipknot is intend on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

No news has emerged of Weinberg's replacement, although the rumour mill has gone into overdrive, with former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande this week's favourite. Casagrande announced his departure from Sepultura last week, and has been replaced for the band's farewell tour by Greyson Nekrutman.

Slipknot's first show with their new drummer, whomever it might be, will be at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas in April, while Weinberg will make his debut with Suicidal Tendencies at two shows in Japan later this month.