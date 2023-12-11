Slipknot announce UK and European 25th Anniversary shows

Slipknot have announced a run of dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The 11 shows will kick of at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 5, 2024, and wrap up at London's O2 Arena on December 20. In between, the Nine will hit stages in The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, with support from Bleed From Within. Tickets will go on sale at 9am local time this Friday. Full dates, and a video trailer for the tour, are below.

The announcement comes after a teaser video entitled Here Comes The Pain was launched at the weekend. The short clip, which includes archive footage of Slipknot performing in their original masks, finishes with a brief snippet of the classic (sic), which originally appeared on 1999's breakthrough self-titled album. The video also displays a URL, youcantkillme.com, where you'll find a website replicating the look and feel of Slipknot's official site as it appeared in 1999, complete with guestbook.

"It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since," says percussionist Clown. "The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."

The European dates are in addition to three previously announced festival shows in the US, with Slipknot booked to play Sick New World in Las Vegas, NV, on April 27, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL, on May 12, and the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH, on May 19.

The US shows are scheduled to be Slipknot's first since they fired drummer Jay Weinberg early last month. Weinberg's final performance with the band came at the Hell & Heaven Metal Festival at Foro Pegaso, Toluca, Mexico, on November 3. A replacement has not yet been announced, although frontman Corey Taylor took to social media to deny rumours that former Venom Inc drummer Jeramie Kling was the man for the seat.

Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour 2024

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

