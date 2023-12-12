"The memories and experiences...I wouldn't trade for the world." Jay Weinberg shares new statement following departure from Slipknot on what would have been his ten year anniversary with the band

Jay Weinberg has shared a statement honouring the ten year anniversary of the date he first joined Slipknot in December 2013.

The message arrives following the Iowan metallers' announcement last month that Weinberg would be departing the band due to a "creative decision", a move which he says left him "heartbroken and blindsided".

In a new statement posted on Instagram, the sticksman has reflected on his time as part of the band alongside an image of his four masks, explaining how he has changed both personally and creatively throughout the decade.

The post reads: "For 19 years, my goals in music and art have always centered around maintaining some sort of forward motion. It feels a bit paradoxical at times to look in the rearview mirror, but some moments and milestones are significant enough to take pause and reflect. 😊"



He continues, "Today marks the 10th anniversary of becoming a part of something I grew up believing in. I don’t hold onto many mementos, but to me these represent a decade of focused and impassioned dedication to that forward movement. Throughout that time, I learned much about application, tenacity, and the satisfaction of committing to breaking through creative thresholds; reaching those artistic goals through constant, concentrated hard work — all fueled by true love of the music.



"In some respects, the person who wore the mask on the right and the person who wore the mask on the left feel like two completely different individuals — separated only by experience gained, miles traveled, friendships created, and a connection to the instrument strengthened and deepened so far beyond what I thought was possible."



Weinberg concludes: "The memories and experiences that these four masks represent, I wouldn’t trade for the world. And I’m honored that you all have been there, every step of the way. So — here’s to you, the last 10 years, and wherever the next 10 years bring us. 🔥🖤🔥".

Yesterday (December 11), Slipknot announced a UK and European tour in honour of their 25th anniversary.

The run will kick of at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 5, 2024, and conclude at London's O2 Arena on December 20. Meanwhile, the Nine will hit stages in The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, with support from Bleed From Within.

Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour 2024

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK