Corey Taylor has brutally shot down those new Slipknot drummer rumours: "He’s not even on the list."

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has taken to social media to stamp out a fast-growing rumour about who the metal legends' new drummer is. The band shocked their fans earlier this month by announcing that Jay Weinberg, who had been behind the kit for almost a decade following the departure of Joey Jordison in 2013, had been removed from their lineup permanently.

That sparked weeks of rumours about who could replace Weinberg, with some mischievous posting leading many Slipknot fans to speculate that extreme metal drummer Jeramie Kling could be the man for the job. Kling had announced his exit from UK metallers Venom Inc followed by a hastily deleted, cryptic post featuring the Slipknot logo, which sent the maggot community into overdrive.

"Drumming is simply a matter of timing," Kling noted. "Bring it to you. Invite the chaos.”

Now, Corey has firmly shot down the growing buzz around Kling's strange actions, Tweeting yesterday: "To everyone wondering about our new drummer...It’s not him. Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list. #hesnot666"

So that's that, then. Taylor's statement would suggest that there may well be a list of potential candidates for the drummer position, meaning that the band haven't yet made a firm decision on who will be behind the kit for Slipknot' next chapter. As always, we expect they'll play this card close to the chest until the last possible moment.

To everyone wondering about our new drummer…It’s not him.Stop letting him troll you.He’s not even on the list.#hesnot666November 27, 2023 See more

On November 5, Slipknot announced that they had officially parted ways with Jay Weinberg, explaining in a statement released on social media:

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years," say Slipknot in an official statement posted on social media. "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intend on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg soon responded with a statement of his own, revealing that he was blindsided by the band's decision to kick him out, but expressing gratitude for his time in the Slipknot fold.

"I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after," he explained. "However, I've been overwhelmed by – and am truly grateful for – the outpouring of love and support I've received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.

"This is not the ending to the journey I'd dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through – not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that's provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren't yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I'm thankful in ways I'll never be able to fully express."

Weinberg's departure from the band capped off a chaotic year of sorts for Slipknot, who also parted ways with longtime samplist Craig Jones in the summer, as well as having to play some live dates without founding member Shawn 'Clown' Crahan due to Crahan having to rush home to attend to a family emergency. Slipknot currently have two live dates planned for next year, headlining the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27 and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Florida on May 12.