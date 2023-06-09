Slipknot launch new Adderall EP accompanied by disturbing Death March video

The more popular a band gets, the harder it gets for bands to maintain a sense of mystery or intrigue about what they do, but the last 24 hours have proved that Slipknot are still masters of the craft.
Let's recap.
First they made an announcement that samplist and keyboard Craig Jones had left the band. Then they deleted the announcements. Then they posted a picture of a new member, who some fans maintain is actually Craig, but with a new mask. Then they took to the stage for the first show of their European tour without Craig (or perhaps with Craig, but in a new mask) and without Clown (who is taking a break to look after his wife, who is ill).
The intrigue didn't stop there. Late yesterday Slipknot posted a short video on Instagram featuring some extremely ominous visuals and music, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it URL, youcantkillme.com. That address features an email sign-up form and a disturbing video with entitled Death March, which appears to feature a slowed-down, reversed version of Adderall (the opening track from from last year's The End, So Far album).
The latest episode in this burst of crazed activity finds a new EP hitting streaming platforms, with the six-track Adderall EP available now (or available soon, timezones permitting).
Slipknot headline the Sunday night of this weekend's historic, four-day Download festival in the UK. Their full list of European tour dates for summer 2023 can be seen below.
Slipknot: Aderall EP Tracklist
1. Death March
2. Adderall (No Intro)
3. Adderall (Rough Demo)
4. Red or Redder
5. Adderall (Instrumental)
6. Hard to Be Here
Slipknot European tour dates 2023
June 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
June 11: Donington Download Festival, UK
June 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
June 16: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
June 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
June 20: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
June 21: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
June 24: Munich Königsplatz, Germany
June 25: Bologna Knotfest Italy, Italy
June 27: Nimes Arena Of Nimes, France
June 29: Lisbon Evil Live Festival, Portugal
June 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain