Slipknot launch new Adderall EP accompanied by disturbing Death March video

The more popular a band gets, the harder it gets for bands to maintain a sense of mystery or intrigue about what they do, but the last 24 hours have proved that Slipknot are still masters of the craft.

Let's recap.

First they made an announcement that samplist and keyboard Craig Jones had left the band. Then they deleted the announcements. Then they posted a picture of a new member, who some fans maintain is actually Craig, but with a new mask. Then they took to the stage for the first show of their European tour without Craig (or perhaps with Craig, but in a new mask) and without Clown (who is taking a break to look after his wife, who is ill).

The intrigue didn't stop there. Late yesterday Slipknot posted a short video on Instagram featuring some extremely ominous visuals and music, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it URL, youcantkillme.com. That address features an email sign-up form and a disturbing video with entitled Death March, which appears to feature a slowed-down, reversed version of Adderall (the opening track from from last year's The End, So Far album).

The latest episode in this burst of crazed activity finds a new EP hitting streaming platforms, with the six-track Adderall EP available now (or available soon, timezones permitting).

Slipknot headline the Sunday night of this weekend's historic, four-day Download festival in the UK. Their full list of European tour dates for summer 2023 can be seen below.

Slipknot: Aderall EP Tracklist

1. Death March

2. Adderall (No Intro)

3. Adderall (Rough Demo)

4. Red or Redder

5. Adderall (Instrumental)

6. Hard to Be Here

June 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

June 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

June 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

June 16: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

June 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

June 20: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

June 21: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

June 24: Munich Königsplatz, Germany

June 25: Bologna Knotfest Italy, Italy

June 27: Nimes Arena Of Nimes, France

June 29: Lisbon Evil Live Festival, Portugal

June 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Tickets are on sale now.