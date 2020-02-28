sleepmakewaves premiere new song Batavia with Prog

Australian post rock trio sleepmakewaves have announced new music for 2020, three years since their 2017 release Made of Breath Only. You can hear the new song Batavia below.

The band's new project, titled these are not your dreams will be released on 15 May 2020. Rather than following a conventional release pattern, new songs will be released as a series of 3 EPs over the next few months, with No Safe Place out on Feb 21, Out of Hours released on April 17 and Not an Exit released May 15.

"A lot's happened since our last release," the band tell Prog. "It’s a crazier, darker world... it's warmer and everyone’s been busy. It's damn hard keeping the artist ship afloat, when being an artist doesn’t mean what it used to. And we know we're rubbish on social media, but we've been keeping our heads down and working hard on new material. It's taking shape.

"Songs are written, and it's now time to make some announcements... to put it simply: sleepmakeswaves are back. We're thrilled to announce we're releasing a trilogy of 3 unique EPs this year.

Each will convey something specific about where we’ve headed artistically over the last two years. These records will be released with special packaging and art, designed by our long time friend and collaborator James Stuart.

"The EPs will be available as separate vinyl records for collectors, and as a full-length CD for those of you who enjoy the smooth sounds of the compact disc. We're producing all of these as a one-time limited edition release & we're happy to be using recycled materials to produce these physical products wherever possible, as well as offsetting the carbon footprint for the other merch packages available from our website."

sleepmakeswaves Australian tour dates:

May 16: Canberra, The Basement

May 22: Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

May 23: Perth, Rosemount Hotel

June 4: Brisbane, The Triffid

June 5: Melbourne, Max Watts

June 6: Sydney, Manning Bar

Ticket details and release information available from the band's website.