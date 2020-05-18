sleepmakeswaves release new single Zelda

Australian post rockers sleepmakeswaves have released their latest single Zelda. The track comes from the forthcoming Out of Hours EP which forms part of the band’s these are not your dreams trilogy, due out on 17th July.

Zelda is a unique shift in sound for the usually entirely instrumental band – it features a prominent lead vocal line throughout the song. With lyrics penned and sung by guitarist Otto Wicks-Green, it’s the first true foray into traditional lead vocal territory for the band. Although they’ve experimented with vocals before (including previous single Cascades), they'e never been as much at the forefront as this.

"These are not your dreams’ refers to how modern life is rubbish and the internet is invading our brains," the band explain. "It’s control through disorientation and the manipulation of ‘your dreams.’ Every song from this series has been an experiment in how far we can push ourselves creatively and sonically... Because what else is there? There's so much going on all the time, why do people need more?

"We've set ourselves the challenge of answering that question every day we've worked on our material. And we wanted to work harder than ever to justify it in an age of limitless novelty.

"We're producing all of these as a one-time limited edition release & we're happy to be using recycled materials to produce these physical products wherever possible, as well as offsetting the carbon footprint for the other merch packages.

"It’s been a long time coming. If you're still here, we hope you understand how grateful we are to have your support after all these years. We're proud and excited to share this with you, and we want to thank our dear friend and manager Mike for sticking with us to see this through. That's it from us."

Pre-order these are not your dreams.