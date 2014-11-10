Sleeping With Sirens kick back in new video

Sleeping With Sirens have released a video for a brand new song, Kick Me.

The video was filmed at the Underworld club in London last August, ahead of the band’s appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals.

Check it out below:

Sleeping With Sirens return to the UK in March/April for a co-headlining tour with Pierce The Veil. The dates are as follows:

March 29 Norwich Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

March 30 Portsmouth Guildhall

March 31 Bristol O2 Academy

April 2 Manchester Academy 1

April 3 Leeds O2 Academy

April 4 Glasgow O2 Academy

April 6 Newcastle O2 Academy

April 7 Nottingham Rock City

April 8 Birmingham O2 Academy 1

April 10 London Forum

April 11 London Forum