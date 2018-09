Sleeping With Sirens have released a video for their track Better Off Dead.

The song is taken from the Florida band’s fourth album Madness, which was released in March via Epitaph.

On the album, frontman Kellin Quinn told TeamRock: “The whole of Madness is deeply personal. It’s really important for me to inject personal feelings into my songs. If music makes me feel something, then I guess other people will feel it too.”

The band tour Europe early next year, with six UK dates included.