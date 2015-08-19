Sleeping With Sirens detail Euro dates

Sleeping With Sirens have announced a 2016 European tour which includes six UK dates.

The shows have been scheduled for February and March next year in support of the Florida outfit’s fourth album Madness. It was released in March via Epitaph Records.

Frontman Kellin Quinn told TeamRock that he drew on his emotions on the follow-up to 2013’s Feel.

He said: “The whole of Madness is deeply personal. It’s really important for me to inject personal feelings into my songs. If music makes me feel something, then I guess other people will feel it too.”

The band are currently on the road in South America.

Feb 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands Feb 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany Feb 23: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany Feb 24: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany Feb 26: Frankfurst Batschkapp, Germany Feb 27: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany Feb 29: Bristol O2 Academy, UK Mar 01: Nottingham Rock City, UK Mar 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK Mar 04: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK Mar 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK Mar 06: London Roundhouse, UK

