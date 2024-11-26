Sleep Token played their first UK show of 2024 last night – see the setlist and watch videos here

Sleep Token have played their first UK concert of the year.
The masked prog metal band started the British leg of their European tour last night (November 25) at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. They played a 16-song setlist which went through material from their three studio albums – Sundowning (2019), This Place Will Become Your Tomb (2021) and Take Me Back To Eden (2023) – in chronological order.
Take a look at the running order below. Video footage of the concert can also be seen below.
Sleep Token are still touring to promote Take Me Back To Eden, which was released to critical acclaim after its single The Summoning made them a viral sensation. Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers awarded the album four stars out of five and called it a “potent, masterful statement from metal’s most exciting young band”.
However, it seems that the anonymous quartet are set to release more music soon. It was recently teased that they will have something new out by the time they headline Download festival in Donington, UK, in June. This new release will be their first via major label RCA (Britney Spears, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky), with whom they signed in February.
Sleep Token’s UK tour, which features support from US metalcore singer/songwriter Bilmuri, continues tonight (November 26) at Co-Op Live in Manchester. The package will play the O2 Arena in London on November 29, marking Sleep Token’s biggest headline show to date, then circle back and play there again on December 3.
See details of all remaining shows below.
Sleep Token setlist: The OVO Arena, Glasgow, Scotland – November 25, 2024
The Night Does Not Belong To God
The Offering
Dark Signs
Higher
Atlantic
Hypnosis
Like That
Alkaline
Missing Limbs
Chokehold
The Summoning
Granite
Rain
Ascensionism
Take Me Back To Eden
Euclid
Sleep Token 2024 UK tour dates:
November 26: Manchester Co-Op Live
November 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena
November 29: London O2 Arena
November 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
December 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
December 03: London O2 Arena