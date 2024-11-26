Sleep Token played their first UK show of 2024 last night – see the setlist and watch videos here

Sleep Token have played their first UK concert of the year.

The masked prog metal band started the British leg of their European tour last night (November 25) at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. They played a 16-song setlist which went through material from their three studio albums – Sundowning (2019), This Place Will Become Your Tomb (2021) and Take Me Back To Eden (2023) – in chronological order.

Take a look at the running order below. Video footage of the concert can also be seen below.

Sleep Token are still touring to promote Take Me Back To Eden, which was released to critical acclaim after its single The Summoning made them a viral sensation. Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers awarded the album four stars out of five and called it a “potent, masterful statement from metal’s most exciting young band”.

However, it seems that the anonymous quartet are set to release more music soon. It was recently teased that they will have something new out by the time they headline Download festival in Donington, UK, in June. This new release will be their first via major label RCA (Britney Spears, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky), with whom they signed in February.

Sleep Token’s UK tour, which features support from US metalcore singer/songwriter Bilmuri, continues tonight (November 26) at Co-Op Live in Manchester. The package will play the O2 Arena in London on November 29, marking Sleep Token’s biggest headline show to date, then circle back and play there again on December 3.

See details of all remaining shows below.

Sleep Token setlist: The OVO Arena, Glasgow, Scotland – November 25, 2024

The Night Does Not Belong To God

The Offering

Dark Signs

Higher

Atlantic

Hypnosis

Like That

Alkaline

Missing Limbs

Chokehold

The Summoning

Granite

Rain

Ascensionism

Take Me Back To Eden

Euclid

Sleep Token - The Night Belongs to God (Live, Glasgow 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Sleep Token ~ Atlantic ~ Live in Glasgow 25 Nov 24 - YouTube Watch On

Sleep Token - Rain | Live @OVO Hydro Glasgow 25/11/24 - YouTube Watch On

Sleep token Euclid Live Glasgow 25/11/2024 - YouTube Watch On

November 26: Manchester Co-Op Live

November 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 29: London O2 Arena

November 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

December 03: London O2 Arena