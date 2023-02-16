Sleep Token confirm brand new album Take Me Back To Eden, release new single Vore

After teasing us throughout the early part of 2023 with a smattering of scintillating new songs, much-hyped, anonymous masked metal collective Sleep Token have finally announced the arrival of their brand new studio album. Titled Take Me Back To Eden, it will serve as the follow-up to 2021's critically acclaimed This Place Will Become Your Tomb and 2019 debut full-length, Sundowning.

Arriving on May 19 via Spinefarm Records, it follows the release of the singles Chokehold, The Summoning, Granite and Aqua Regia, with the band adding to that run of new songs with the release of another brand new banger, Vore.

"Take Me Back To Eden is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga," explains a press release accompanying the announcement. "A saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album, Sundowning."

New single Vore opens with a ferocious clattering of low-end riffs and guttural screams from mysterious frontman Vessel, before morphing into a typically groove-heavy, sensual affair. Arguably the heaviest track to emerge from Sleep Token's new chapter so far, it offers a tantalising preview of what's to come on the album.

Take Me Back to Eden is available in a variety of formats including double pale white/gold vinyl, double silver vinyl, double black vinyl and CD. A new range of merch has also been unveiled, with bundle editions available for ore-order (opens in new tab).

Check out Vore below, and check out the full tracklisting for Take Me Back To Eden, which will feature 12 songs and a runtime of around one hour, just below that.

Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden tracklisting

1. Chokehold

2. The Summoning

3. Granite

4. Aqua Regia

5. Vore

6. Ascensionism

7. Are You Really Okay?

8. The Apparition

9. DYWTYLM

10. Rain

11. Take Me Back To Eden

12. Euclid

Sleep Token play the Takedown Festival in Portsmouth on April 8 before heading down under for an Australian tour later in the month. They return to the stage in Europe in June for a series of festival dates, and are booked to appear at Manchester's Radar Festival in July. Full dates below.

Apr 08: Portsmouth Takedown Festival, UK

Apr 28: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Apr 29: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Apr 30: Melbourne Russell, Australia

Apr 30: Melbourne Northcote Theatre, Australia

May 02: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

May 04: Perth Magnet House, Australia

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 10: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Gräfenhainichen Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 28-30: Manchester Radar Festival, UK (day splits not yet announced)