Sleep Token add more dates to 2024 European tour

Mysterious masked metal phenomenons Sleep Token have added a couple of new dates to their upcoming European arena tour. Announcing the news on social media, the band note: "Due to demand, there shall be two additional Rituals added this November, in the countries of Switzerland and France. Tickets will be available from Thursday at 10am CET, with early access from 10am Tuesday."

The two new shows take place at the Halle 622 in Zurich on November 5 and the LDLC Arena in Lyon on November 7. See the full list of tour dates below.

Sleep Token's latest round of European dates, which include two shows at London's biggest indoor venue, the O2, will top off a quite incredible 18 months for the band. The release of their third studio album, Take Me Back To Eden, in early 2023 was marked by the viral success of songs including The Summoning, which exploded in popularity on TikTok and brought the band unprecedented levels of attention.

It is currently unknown when work on a follow-up to Take Me Back To Eden will begin.

Nov 5: Zurich Halle 622

Nov 7: Lyon LDLC Arena

Nov 9: Nuremberg Nürnberg Arena

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle

Nov 12: Linz Tipsarena (ehem. Intersport Arena)

Nov 13: Budapest MVM Dome

Nov 15: Prague O2 universum

Nov 16: Chemnitz Arena / Messe, Halle 1

Nov 18: Amsterdam AFAS Live

Nov 19: Brussels Forest National

Nov 21: Hamburg Barclays Arena

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrom

Nov 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Nov 26: Manchester Co-op Live

Nov 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Nov 29: London The O2

Nov: 30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 2: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 3: London The O2