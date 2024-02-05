Sleep Token announce 2024 UK arena tour

Sleep Token's incredible rise shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down, as the mysterious masked metal collective have now announced a UK arena tour for later this year. Vessel and his bandmates - who headlined Wembley Arena only a few weeks ago - will kick off this latest UK run in November in Glasgow, before hitting up Manchester, Birmingham, London and Cardiff for more "rituals".

The announcement sees Sleep Token kick on from what was a remarkable 2023, with the band going viral on TikTok at the start of the year before releasing their critically acclaimed third studio album, Take Me Back To Eden, in May. That preceded sold out dates across Europe and North America and an explosion in the popularity of their songs on streaming platforms, with Take Me Back To Eden track The Summoning currently closing in on 100 million streams on Spotify alone.

As well as the UK arena tour, Sleep Token will also tour Australia and North America this year, not to mention a stop-off at the epic Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in April.

See the full list of UK tour dates below. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, February 9 at 10am, from this location.

Sleep Token UK tour 2024

November 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 26: Manchester Co-op Live

November 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 29: London O2 Arena

November 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

(Image credit: Sleep Token)

In December of last year, Sleep Token drummer II gave a rare interview with Drumeo, where he revealed some surprising influences in his playing style. "I've always personally taken a lot of inspiration from the UK dance music scene," he explained. "Listening to various genres of drum 'n' bass specifically allow me to incorporate stylistic traits from those genres into my vocabulary as a drummer."

II, alongside Sleep Token bassist III and guitarist IV, also all revealed brand new masks that same month, unveiling a surprising, nu metal-influenced style that was in stark contrast to the more occult-themed stylings they'd embraced previously.