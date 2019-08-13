Slayer unveil their very own branded NASCAR Chevrolet

Last month, Megadeth announced a partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Series champ Tyler Reddick, which saw the driver take to the track in a Vic Rattlehead-branded Chevrolet Camaro.

Not to be outdone, Slayer are the latest member of The Big Four to join the NASCAR ranks, with JJ Yeley set to put the no.54 Slayer-branded Chevrolet through its paces for the Rick Ware Racing team at this weekend’s Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King says: “NASCAR racing and Slayer have a lot in common. Both are extremely fast, intense and aggressive. I can think of nothing more rad than seeing the Slayer logo on Rick’s car with JJ behind the wheel.

“I’m sure disciples of everyone involved will be completely stoked on the bond between these two fierce entities!”

Yeley adds: “I am super pumped to have the legendary metal band Slayer on my Rick Ware Racing No. 54 Chevrolet for one of the greatest races of the year, The Bristol night race!

“Being able to showcase the legacy that Slayer has created over the past 40 years is a true honour.”

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is set to take place on August 17 and is part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Slayer will hit the road on the next leg of their last-ever tour from September.