Check out Tyler Reddick’s Megadeth-themed NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro

Megadeth have teamed up with NASCAR Xfinity Series for a Vic Rattlehead-branded Chevrolet Camaro driven by reigning champ Tyler Reddick.

The #2 car Reddick drives for Richard Childress Racing took to the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend in the latest round of the championship.

Reddick finished fourth on the day, and is currently leading the series after 18 races.

The Megadeth-branded car also sported the colours of Gimme Radio, who Dave Mustaine is a DJ for – with the band sharing several clips and pictures of the vehicle on social media.

In addition, Megadeth are offering fans the chance to pre-order a 1:24 replica model of the Chevrolet Camaro, which is expected to be released in December.

Last month, Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and recently thanked fans for their support before he headed back into the studio to continue work on the band's new studio album.

Check out our latest partnership with @RCRracing and @gimmeradio. Don’t forget to catch no. 1 ranked @NASCAR_Xfinity driver @TylerReddick take the wheel of this beauty at the New Hampshire 200 on Saturday, July 20 at 4 pm ET on @NBCSN. #megadeth #gimmeradio #rcrracing pic.twitter.com/UfWz9SzWweJuly 17, 2019

A quick chat with the boss as the team works on making changes to @TylerReddick’s @gimmeradio @Megadeth Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/SLayFHUrA4July 19, 2019