Slayer stream You Against You

Slayer have issued a stream of their track You Against You.

It’s lifted from Repentless, out September 11, with the band previously issuing Cast The First Stone, When The Stillness Comes, and the title track from their 11th studio album.

They teamed up with Scion AV for the latest release – the same firm who created the Slayer Mobile Amp tC car last year. You Against You can also be downloaded from Scion’s website, while a 7-inch vinyl pressing of the track will be made available in January.

Tom Araya and co recently revealed behind-the-scenes footage from their Repentless video shoot featuring Machete star Danny Trejo and a host of other big-name guests. Slayer return to the UK in November for a run of shows with Anthrax.

Repentless tracklist

Delusions Of Saviour Repentless Take Control Vices Cast The First Stone When The Stillness Comes Chasing Death Implode Piano Wire Atrocity Vendor You Against You Pride In Prejudice

