Slayer go behind the scenes of Repentless video

Slayer have released a behind-the-scenes video shot during the making of their Repentless promo.

The eight-hour session took place last week, featuring Machete star Danny Trejo and a host of other big-name guests, The final results are set to be seen in the near future.

Guitarist Kerry King tells Rolling Stone: “It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a video. It’s very real, it’s very street.”

Trejo, who plays a leading character in a prison riot scene, says: “In prison there’s only two kinds of people – predators and prey. Being a Slayer fan, I’m a predator.”

Repentless is the title track from Slayer’s 11th album, which is released on September 11.