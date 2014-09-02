Slayer post more studio pics

Slayer have posted more photos from their studio as they continue work on what will be their 15th album.

The band are working with producer Terry Date on the follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood, and their latest Instagram updates show frontman Tom Araya recording vocal tracks.

It’s expected early next year via Nuclear Blast Records – and guitarist Kerry King recently said he was aware that fans would be paying close attention to their first material without late co-founder Jeff Hanneman.

King reported: “I know people are going to expect us to fail. I get it. But I’m very proud of what we’ve done so far. It’s everything that people liked Slayer for in the past. Don’t worry about it.”

Exodus mainman Gary Holt is playing on the album but isn’t expected to write any of the material. Co-founding drummer Dave Lombardo, who was dismissed in 2013 months before Hanneman’s death, has ruled out returning for a fourth stint with the thrash giants.