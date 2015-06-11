Slayer lift lid on Metal Eagle Repentless set

Slayer have revealed the contents of the Metal Eagle version of upcoming album Repentless.

The limited-edition set comes in an aluminium case which weighs 7.8lbs and only 3000 will be made available worldwide. Slayer’s 11th album – and first since the passing of Jeff Hanneman – is issued on September 11 via Nuclear Blast.

The label have revealed that the Metal Eagle set will include a deluxe digipak CD which folds out into an inverted cross as well as a Blu-ray and DVD featuring Slayer Live At Wacken 2014 and a Making Of Relentless documentary. Also in the case is a live CD of the Wacken 2014 performance, a poster, an album sticker and a numbered certificate.

It’ll be available exclusively via Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Slayer singer Tom Araya recently told Metal Hammer that Hanneman’s death brought the band closer together as they worked on the follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood.

He said: “We’ve had to open up a line of communication. Kerry’s very black and white. I’m not a black and white person, but that’s Kerry. We’ve had to talk and that’s not been the case in the past.”

Slayer and Anthrax go on a joint UK tour in November, with support from Kvelertak. Before that, Slayer have a string of North American dates and their jaunt with Anthrax also includes shows in Europe.

SLAYER, ANTHRAX, KVELERTAK UK TOUR 2015

Nov 21: Newport Centre

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavillion

Nov 24: Manchester Apollo

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton