Slayer extend farewell tour into 2019

Slayer have announced that they are extended their final tour into 2019.

The thrash giants announced in January that they would be bringing their 37-year career to a close with a final world tour.

Slayer recently finished the North American leg of the tour, with UK and European dates planned for November and December 2018. But guitarist Kerry King says it will now run into next year.

“We always knew this tour would take us into 2019,” said King in a statement, “and we’ve been blown away by the response we’ve been getting here in North America. We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible, to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time.”

The band have yet to announce specific dates beyond an appearance at next year’s Hellfest in Clisson, France in June 2019 They reportedly plan to add shows in South America, Australia and Japan to the tour.

“We still have quite a few places to play, so next year, keep your eyes and ears open so you can catch us live one last and final time,” says frontman Tom Araya. “Again, thank you!"

The initial announcement that Slayer would be retiring following a final tour prompted scepticism from other musicians.

“When I hear, 'Oh, Slayer are retiring,’ I go, 'No fucking way! No way!',” Rob Zombie told Canadian radio station CHOM 97.7. “They think they want to be home and have a life. After two years, they're gonna go cuckoo and they're gonna be back on the road.

“Despite what it is called, I don’t think this will be the end of the road for Slayer,” said Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, whose band will open for Slayer on the European dates alongside Lamb Of God and Obituary. “Slayer is a way of life, not just a band.”

"Put it this way: there's a lot of bands that have claimed they're doing one last tour," Phil Anselmo told Revolver . "It's called smart business, to a degree. So, I'll believe it if it happens."

Slayer’s 2018 European tour begins on November 1 in Dublin.

Slayer 2018 UK and European tour dates

Nov 01: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Nov 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 07: Birmingham Arena, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 10: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 14: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 15: Zwolle Ijsselhallen, Netherlands

Nov 17: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 18: Barcelona St Jordi, Spain

Nov 20: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 21: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Nov 23: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 24: Freiburg Sick Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Nov 27: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Nov 27: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Erfurt Messehalle, Germany

Dec 02: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Dec 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Dec 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Dec 08: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland