Rob Zombie: Slayer will be back on the road in two years

Rob Zombie says he thinks Slayer will be back on tour in a couple of years.

The thrash giants announced that they’d head out on the road one last time earlier this year and wrapped up the second leg of North American dates last month.

They’ll head back to the UK and Europe for further shows in November and December, but even though they’ve decided to call it a day, Zombie doesn’t think retirement will suit them and predicts they’ll return in the next two years.

He tells Quebec radio station CHOM 97.7 (via Blabbermouth): “No rock guys have ever retired – they just… they died. That's why they retired.

“When I hear, 'Oh, Slayer are retiring,’ I go, 'No fucking way! No way!' They think they want to be home and have a life. After two years, they're gonna go cuckoo and they're gonna be back on the road.

“That's what we're all built for – we're all crazy and we need to do this. And I don't know why. I don't see any retirement ever. We'll keep going until we can't go any more.”

Zombie adds: “The only time I said I would retire is when I thought I just can't do it any more and you know you're not good. But until then, yeah. And time goes by fast, too.”

Last week, Zombie confirmed that work on the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser had been completed and said: “It'll get out next year, early next year. I think this and so do the guys in the band. I think it's the best record we've made.”

Zombie is currently on The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour with Marilyn Manson and earlier this month the pair released their cover of Beatles’ classic Helter Skelter.

