Slayer announce final UK and European tour dates

Slayer have announced that they’ll play live dates across the UK and Europe for the last time later this year.

In January, the band revealed they would bring the curtain down on their 37-year career with a final world tour, initially announcing the first leg in North America which got under way last night in San Diego. They followed that by revealing a second leg taking place this summer.

Now, Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt have announced they’ll play 24 dates across the UK and Europe this summer, kicking off with a show at Dublin’s 3 Arena on November 1. They’ll then play six dates in the UK before heading to mainland Europe for 17 shows.

Slayer will be joined on the road by Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Obituary.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am GMT next Friday (May 18) via Live Nation. The band's Slaytanic Wehrmacht fan club and O2 pre-sales will get under way at 9am GMT time on May 16, while Live Nation's pre-sale begin at 10am GMT on May 17.

A limited number of Slayer VIP packages will also be available from the band’s official website.

Slayer 2018 UK and European tour dates

Nov 01: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Nov 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 07: Birmingham Arena, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 10: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 14: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 15: Zwolle Ijsselhallen, Netherlands

Nov 17: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 18: Barcelona St Jordi, Spain

Nov 20: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 21: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Nov 23: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 24: Freiburg Sick Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Nov 27: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Nov 27: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Erfurt Messehalle, Germany

Dec 02: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Dec 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Dec 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Dec 08: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland