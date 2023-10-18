Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announce 2024 touring schedule

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced a run of international dates for 2024. The tour – dubbed the River Is Rising Rest of the World Tour ’24 – kicks off at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City on January 28, and is followed by nine shows in South America.

SMKC then fly across the Pacific for a trio of Japanese dates, before heading to Europe for 19 shows. The first takes place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 28, and it all wraps up on April 29 at the Zenith in Paris, France. Support at the European shows comes from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH.

The first leg of the River Is Rising tour comprised of 28 North American shows played in February and March 2022, after the release of SMKC's fourth album, 4, and before Guns N' Roses resumed their own European schedule.

"It’s something that you just figure out," Slash told Classic Rock in 2022. "Doing a Guns tour, the focus is all on Guns N’ Roses. And as soon as that’s over, I switch gears and go into preparing for whatever the Conspirators are doing. So by force of necessity, you have to be able to juggle all of that."

Full dates below. The general ticket sale begins Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM local time.

The River Is Rising - Rest of the World Tour ’24

Jan 23: Mexico City Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico

Jan 26: Bogota Chamorro City Hall, Colombia

Jan 29: Belo Horizonte Arena Hall, Brazil

Jan 31: Sao Paulo Espaco Unimed, Brazil

Feb 01: Rio de Janeiro Qualistage, Brazil

Feb 04: Porto Alegre Pepsi on Stage, Brazil

Feb 07: Montevideo Antel Arena, Uruguay

Feb 09: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Feb 11: Cordoba Cosquin Rock Festival, Argentina

Feb 13: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Mar 02: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Mar 04: Tokyo Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Mar 05: Tokyo Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Mar 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland #

Mar 30: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK #

Mar 31: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK #

Apr 02: Manchester AO Arena, UK #

Apr 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK #

Apr 05: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK #

Apr 08: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany #

Apr 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands #

Apr 11: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany #

Apr 12: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark #

Apr 15: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany #

Apr 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Apr 18: Brno Winning Group Arena, Czech Republic #

Apr 19: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary #

Apr 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy #

Apr 23: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland #

Apr 25: Munich Zenith, Germany #

Apr 26: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg #

Apr 29: Paris Zenith, France #

# support from Mammoth WVH

Ticket details.