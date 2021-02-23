Slam Dunk Festival pushed back from May to September

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more and more festivals are again being swiped from our summer schedules. However, pop-punk weekender Slam Dunk has confirmed it will still be going ahead, but just a few months later.

Since it was announced yesterday that large live events in England could be permitted from June 21, festival Director Ben Ray has confirmed that the festival will be moving back from its original date in May to September 2021.

In a tweet, Ray writes: “As we now have the clear guidance we needed, will be soon be announcing that Slam Dunk Festival 21 will be moving back from May to September. Thanks all for your continued support.”

The festival was planned to feature performances from bands such as Billy Talent, Sum 41, While She Sleeps, Code Orange and more. Of course, with the state of the pandemic continuously changing, Slam Dunk realised it was a possibility they might have postpone again – and this move seems to be the product of a "back up plan" they mentioned earlier this month.

In February, Slam Dunk released the statement: “Back up plans are of course being made and the bands are being consulted with. If we have to move to later in the year, we will, but we are absolutely determined to not let you go another year without a festival. Please bear with us and we thank you for your patience.”

It's a small win for Europe's summer festival season, which is still currently looking uncertain. While Glastonbury Festival and Hellfest have both cancelled, the likelihood of Download Festival taking place is still hanging in the balance – though they hope to have more information by March 1.