Glastonbury 2021 cancelled due to on-going coronavirus pandemic

This year’s Glastonbury festival has been cancelled.

In a decision which will undoubtedly cause rock fans concern about the fate of this summer’s more genre-specific festivals, Glastonbury owners Michael and Emily Eavis have been forced to declare that the event has been shelved for another year.



“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” they say. “In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”



With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHdJanuary 21, 2021

Following the tragic deaths of nine concert goers during Pearl Jam’s set at Denmark’s Roskilde festival in 2003, Glastonbury largely abandoned booking hard rock and metal acts for a number of years, but Metallica, Foo Fighters and Muse have been among the Pyramid Stage headline acts at Worthy Farm in recent years.



The festival normally welcomes around 200,000 music fans to its Somerset site. Last year's 50th anniversary event was due to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.