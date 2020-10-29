Download UK adds Megadeth, Descendents, Northlane, Venom Prison and more to 2021 bill

Some good news: the UK’s Download festival has added a host of bands to the bill for next year’s event, including Megadeth. Northlane, Descendents and Venom Prison.

It was previously confirmed that with Kiss, System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro will be headlining next year’s event, which takes place from 4-6 June 2021 at Castle Donington in Leicestershire, with Korn, Deftones, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, Sepultura and Volbeat also appearing.

Now Download UK organisers have announced another 17 bands for the festival, including metal icons Megadeth, punk legends Descendents, Creeper side-project Salem, British rockers Massive Wagons, metalcore heroes Northlane, Anglo-Russian extreme metallers Venom Prison, pop punks Boston Manor and US stoner kingpins Monster Truck.

Other bands just announced for the Download UK 2021 bill include Ayron Jones, Dead Poet Society, Fire From The Gods, Renounced, Static Dress, The Injester, The Scratch, The Skints and Uncured.

Weekend tickets for Download 2021 are onsale now from Download’s official website. Day ticlkets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 29 October