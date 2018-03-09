Slam Dunk add four more artists to 2018 bill

Slam Dunk festival organisers have added four more artists to this year’s bill.

The festival will take place in Leeds, Hatfield Park and Birmingham in May, with The Devil Wears Prada, Astroid Boys, Brutality Will Prevail and Loathe all confirmed today.

They’ll join Every Time I Die, Northlane, Comeback Kid, Crown The Empire and Counterparts on the Impericon Stage.

Other artists previously confirmed for Slam Dunk include headliners Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World, while Pvris, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Twin Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, State Champs, Thursday and Creeper.

This year will be the first time that Slam Dunk South will take place at Hatfield Park, with festival director Ben Ray saying: “Slam Dunk Festival South has been taking place in Hatfield since 2010 so the town has truly become our home.

“Therefore, I am extremely happy we managed to find a new site still within the town. We are sad to leave the university, however the event was selling out months in advance so we knew we had to move it and make it bigger due to demand from the fans.”

Tickets are available via the official Slam Dunk website, while the dates can be found below.

Slam Dunk Festival 2018

Slam Dunk Festival North: Saturday, May 26 - Leeds City Centre

Slam Dunk Festival South: Sunday, May 27 - Hatfield Park

Slam Dunk Festival Midlands - Bank Holiday Monday, May 28 - Birmingham NEC

