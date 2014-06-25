Skyharbor join us in the studio on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Nothing like a midweek moshfest and there's nothing like the Metal Hammer Radio Show, so why don't we combine the two into one kickass Wednesday night?

Tonight joining us in the TeamRock Radio studio are Skyharbor who’ll be talking to us about the Berklee College Of Music (aka the birthplace of Dream Theater), the recent return of tech metal and the dreaded ’d’ word. Yes, you know the one.

We’ll also be picking choice tracks from the debut Mr Bungle album and we’re spinning some of our favourites from Voivod, Radkey, Madball, Agent, Fugazi, Hatebreed, Bad Religion, Soundgarden and Mastodon.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.