Skyharbor detail Guiding Lights

Skyharbor have announced details of their second album titled Guiding Lights, due in November.

The international outfit’s follow-up to 2012’s Blinding White Noise: Illusion And Chaos was funded via a PledgeMusic campaign – and guitarist Keshav Dhar believes that makes the launch even more important.

He says: “We have worked incredibly hard over the last two years on making this album the most spectacular effort we could create. We thank our amazing fans for helping to bring it to life and take it to the next level. We can’t wait for you to sink your teeth into it.”

The 10-track record arrives on November 10 from Basick Records. Meanwhile, Skyharbor have been nominated in the Breakthrough category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

Guitarist Devesh Dayal recently said that growing up in India meant he wasn’t aware of a metal scene and he thought he might be the only heavy musician in his home country.

Tracklist