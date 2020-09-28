Skunk Anansie reschedule European tour, add new London show

In common with every other band on the planet, Skunk Anansie have been forced to reschedule their 2020 touring plans. The Londoners will now undertake a lengthy tour of the UK and mainland Europe in May, June and July 2021.
The tour is now scheduled to end with a new homecoming show for the quartet in Brixton, on July 2, 2021.
Skunk Anansie European tour 2021
May 05 Porto Coliseum, Portugal
May 06 Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal
May 08 Barcelona, Razzmatazz, Spain
May 10 Santiago de Compostela Capitol, Spain
May 11 Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
May 12 Madrid La Riviera, Spain
May 14 Lausanne, Les Docks, Switzerland
May 15 Milan Fabrique Milano, Italy
May 16 Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia
May 18 Łódź Wytwórnia, Poland NEW DATE
May 19 Gdansk Stary Maneź, Poland
May 20 Warsaw Progresja Music Zone,Poland
May 22 Krakow Klub Studio, Poland NEW DATE
May 23 Wroclaw A2, Poland
May 24 Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
May 26 Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 27 Muncih TonHalle, Germany
May 29 Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
May 30 Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland
June 01 Paris Casino de Paris, France
June 02 Cologne Palladium, Germany
June 03 Hamburg, Sporthalle, Germany
June 05 Reykjavik Laugardalshöllin, Iceland
June 07 Cardiff University, UK
June 08 Nottingham Rock City, UK
June 09 Lincoln, The Engine Shed, UK
June 11 Newcastle O2 Academy Newcastle, UK
June 13 Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
June 14 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
June 15 Norwich The LCR at UEA, UK
June 17 London Meltdown Festival, UK
June 18 Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
June 19 Birmingham O2 Academy 1, UK
June 21 Brighton Dome, UK
June 22 Guildford G Live, UK
June 23 Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone, UK
June 25 Leeds O2 Academy, UK
June 2 Bristol O2 Academy, UK
June 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK
June 30 Leicester O2 Academy, UK
July 02 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK NEW DATE
Original tickets are valid for all rescheduled dates. Tickets for the new shows are on-sale now.
In additional Skunk news, vocalist Skin released her autobiography, It Takes Blood And Guts, co-written with Lucy O’Brien, on September 24 via Simon & Schuster UK.