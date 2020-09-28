Skunk Anansie reschedule European tour, add new London show

In common with every other band on the planet, Skunk Anansie have been forced to reschedule their 2020 touring plans. The Londoners will now undertake a lengthy tour of the UK and mainland Europe in May, June and July 2021.

The tour is now scheduled to end with a new homecoming show for the quartet in Brixton, on July 2, 2021.

(Image credit: Skunk Anansie)

Skunk Anansie European tour 2021



May 05 Porto Coliseum, Portugal

May 06 Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

May 08 Barcelona, Razzmatazz, Spain

May 10 Santiago de Compostela Capitol, Spain

May 11 Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

May 12 Madrid La Riviera, Spain

May 14 Lausanne, Les Docks, Switzerland

May 15 Milan Fabrique Milano, Italy

May 16 Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

May 18 Łódź Wytwórnia, Poland NEW DATE

May 19 Gdansk Stary Maneź, Poland

May 20 Warsaw Progresja Music Zone,Poland

May 22 Krakow Klub Studio, Poland NEW DATE

May 23 Wroclaw A2, Poland

May 24 Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

May 26 Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 27 Muncih TonHalle, Germany

May 29 Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

May 30 Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

June 01 Paris Casino de Paris, France

June 02 Cologne Palladium, Germany

June 03 Hamburg, Sporthalle, Germany

June 05 Reykjavik Laugardalshöllin, Iceland

June 07 Cardiff University, UK

June 08 Nottingham Rock City, UK

June 09 Lincoln, The Engine Shed, UK

June 11 Newcastle O2 Academy Newcastle, UK

June 13 Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

June 14 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

June 15 Norwich The LCR at UEA, UK

June 17 London Meltdown Festival, UK

June 18 Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

June 19 Birmingham O2 Academy 1, UK

June 21 Brighton Dome, UK

June 22 Guildford G Live, UK

June 23 Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone, UK

June 25 Leeds O2 Academy, UK

June 2 Bristol O2 Academy, UK

June 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

June 30 Leicester O2 Academy, UK



July 02 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK NEW DATE

Original tickets are valid for all rescheduled dates. Tickets for the new shows are on-sale now.

In additional Skunk news, vocalist Skin released her autobiography, It Takes Blood And Guts, co-written with Lucy O’Brien, on September 24 via Simon & Schuster UK.