Skindred release cat-filled video for That's My Jam

Skindred are premiering their video for That's My Jam exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming seventh album Big Tings, due for release on April 27 via Napalm Records.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new song, drummer Arya Goggin says the band wanted to write a song that would become a new "Skindred anthem."

"Something that would played in rock clubs and get people onto the dancefloor. Musically heavy, but having a massive pop sensibility at the same time. Stylistically it’s something we have always done on all our records, but it’s really hard to get the balance just right.

"The music video was so much fun to shoot – running around London getting as much footage as possible with a dancing cat! Trying not to get arrested while shooting. You then add the bad guy from Eastenders into the mix and you’ve got a fun video!”

Skindred's new album Big Tings is available to pre-order from Amazon.

Apr 19: Norwich UEA

Apr 20: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 21: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 22: Manchester Academy

Apr 24: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 25: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 29: Birmingham O2 Institute