Skindred announce new album Big Tings

Skindred will release their new album titled Big Tings in April - and plan to launch the single Machine featuring Reef’s Gary Stringer and Phil Campbell ahead of UK tour

Reef's Gary Stringer and Skindred frontman Benji Webbe
Skindred have announced that their new album will be released later this year.

Titled Big Tings, it’ll launch on April 27 via Napalm Records and will be preceded by their new single Machine, which is due to arrive before the start of their Start The Machine UK tour.

The new track has been used on Brian Johnson’s TV show Cars That Rock and features Reef frontman Gary Stringer alongside Skindred vocalist Benji Webbe. Machine also features a guitar solo from former Motorhead man Phil Campbell.

Webbe says: “We are totally revved up about our new single Machine and are busy getting wheels into motion and gearing up ahead of our UK tour and what is looking like being a turbo-charged bumper year.”

The band revealed earlier this month that they were in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015’s Volume and they’re now putting the finishing touches on the record.

Skindred will head out on tour with special guests CKY throughout April.

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Find a list of Skindred’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:30PMThe Nick Rayns LCRNorwich, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Guildhall SouthamptonSouthampton, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 6:30PMRock CityNottingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 6:30PMManchester AcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 ABCGlasgow, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy BristolBristol, United Kingdom
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy LeedsLeeds, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Institute BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom

