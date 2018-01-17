Skindred announce new album Big Tings

Skindred have announced that their new album will be released later this year.

Titled Big Tings, it’ll launch on April 27 via Napalm Records and will be preceded by their new single Machine, which is due to arrive before the start of their Start The Machine UK tour.

The new track has been used on Brian Johnson’s TV show Cars That Rock and features Reef frontman Gary Stringer alongside Skindred vocalist Benji Webbe. Machine also features a guitar solo from former Motorhead man Phil Campbell.

Webbe says: “We are totally revved up about our new single Machine and are busy getting wheels into motion and gearing up ahead of our UK tour and what is looking like being a turbo-charged bumper year.”

The band revealed earlier this month that they were in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015’s Volume and they’re now putting the finishing touches on the record.

Skindred will head out on tour with special guests CKY throughout April.

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Find a list of Skindred’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:30PM The Nick Rayns LCR Norwich, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 6:30PM Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 6:30PM Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 ABC Glasgow, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom

