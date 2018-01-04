Skindred begin work on album no.7

Skindred have confirmed they’ve entered the studio to begin recording what will be their seventh album.
The Welsh outfit gave a short update on Facebook, showing the interior of the studio where they’re working on the follow-up to 2015’s Volume.
No release date has been announced, while further album details will be revealed in due course.
In October, Skindred confirmed the Start The Machine UK tour which will take place throughout April. They’ll be joined on the road by CKY.
Skindred drummer Arya Goggin said: “We could not be more excited about our next UK tour and want it to be our best to date.
“CKY are an amazing band so we are really happy to be taking them with us on this run. We also cannot wait to play Brixton again – every time we play there it just gets better and better.”
Find a full list of Skindred’s 2018 tour dates below.
Tour Dates
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Nick Rayns LCR
|Norwich, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Guildhall Southampton
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Rock City
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 ABC
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Bristol
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Leeds
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Institute Birmingham
|Birmingham, United Kingdom