Skindred begin work on album no.7

By News  

Benji Webbe and co confirm they’re in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015's Volume

Skindred's Benji Webbe
(Image: © Getty)

Skindred have confirmed they’ve entered the studio to begin recording what will be their seventh album.

The Welsh outfit gave a short update on Facebook, showing the interior of the studio where they’re working on the follow-up to 2015’s Volume.

No release date has been announced, while further album details will be revealed in due course.

In October, Skindred confirmed the Start The Machine UK tour which will take place throughout April. They’ll be joined on the road by CKY.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin said: “We could not be more excited about our next UK tour and want it to be our best to date.

“CKY are an amazing band so we are really happy to be taking them with us on this run. We also cannot wait to play Brixton again – every time we play there it just gets better and better.”

Find a full list of Skindred’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:30PMThe Nick Rayns LCRNorwich, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Guildhall SouthamptonSouthampton, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 6:30PMRock CityNottingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 6:30PMManchester AcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 ABCGlasgow, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy BristolBristol, United Kingdom
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy LeedsLeeds, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Institute BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom

