Skindred begin work on album no.7

Skindred have confirmed they’ve entered the studio to begin recording what will be their seventh album.

The Welsh outfit gave a short update on Facebook, showing the interior of the studio where they’re working on the follow-up to 2015’s Volume.

No release date has been announced, while further album details will be revealed in due course.

In October, Skindred confirmed the Start The Machine UK tour which will take place throughout April. They’ll be joined on the road by CKY.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin said: “We could not be more excited about our next UK tour and want it to be our best to date.

“CKY are an amazing band so we are really happy to be taking them with us on this run. We also cannot wait to play Brixton again – every time we play there it just gets better and better.”

Find a full list of Skindred’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:30PM The Nick Rayns LCR Norwich, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 6:30PM Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 6:30PM Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 ABC Glasgow, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom

